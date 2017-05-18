Main Street Baptist gearing up for a busy summer

Main Street Baptist Church Annual Golf Classic – Saturday May 27th 8:30 am at Knoxville Municipal Golf Course on Shaad Road $75/player/$300/team – Sponsor a hole for $100…Call the Main Street Church Office at 426-2184 for additional information (hours 10 am to 2 pm)

25 W Yard Sale – June 1,2,3 – Main Street Baptist Church, Rocky Top parking lot. $30/space for all 3 days…Call the Main Street Church Office at 426-2184 for additional information (hours 10 am to 2 pm)

Vacation Bible School – June 5-9th “Galactic Starveyors” – 10 am to 1 pm for children ages 4 through high school… Call the Main Street Church Office at 426-2184 for additional information (hours 10 am to 2 pm)

Basketball Camp – June 19 – 22nd. Free – enrollment on a first-come, first-enrolled basis – 9 am to noon each day for children 1st grade (completed) through 8th grade…Call the Main Street Church Office at 426-2184 for additional information (hours 10 am to 2 pm)