Home / Community Bulletin Board / Main Street Baptist gearing up for a busy summer

Main Street Baptist gearing up for a busy summer

Jim Harris 1 day ago Community Bulletin Board Leave a comment 40 Views

Main Street Baptist Church Annual Golf Classic – Saturday May 27th  8:30 am at Knoxville Municipal Golf Course on Shaad Road   $75/player/$300/team  – Sponsor a hole for $100…Call the Main Street Church Office at 426-2184 for additional information (hours 10 am to 2 pm)

25 W Yard Sale – June 1,2,3  – Main Street Baptist Church, Rocky Top parking lot.   $30/space for all 3 days…Call the Main Street Church Office at 426-2184 for additional information   (hours 10 am to 2 pm)

Vacation Bible School – June 5-9th “Galactic Starveyors”   – 10 am to 1 pm for children ages 4 through high school… Call the Main Street Church Office at 426-2184 for additional information    (hours 10 am to 2 pm)

Basketball Camp – June 19 – 22nd.  Free – enrollment on a first-come, first-enrolled basis – 9 am to noon each day for children 1st grade (completed) through 8th grade…Call the Main Street Church Office at 426-2184 for additional information    (hours 10 am to 2 pm)

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

OR hosting 21st annual Graduation Celebration June 1st

On Thursday, June 1, 2017, the 21st annual Graduation Celebration event will be held at …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2017 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved