Local Sports Scoreboard

Jim Harris 1 day ago

Here is a look at the high school sports scoreboard.

The District 3AAA baseball tournament got started Tuesday in Clinton with the play-in game between ninth-seeded Campbell County and the eighth-seeded Dragons. Clinton was able to survive and advance, edging the Cougars 8-7.

The win earned Clinton a shot at top-seeded Karns Friday night at Karns in the first round of the double-elimination portion of the tournament. That will be the second game of the night Friday at Karns as Halls and Oak Ridge will battle at 5:30.

The other D3AAA site will be at Gibbs, where sixth-seeded Anderson County takes on third-seeded Powell at 5:30, followed by Central and Gibbs.

Other action on the baseball diamond Tuesday saw Kingston clobber Cumberland County 13-1, Union County crush Grainger 11-1, Coalfield knock off Harriman 6-1 and Rockwood shut out Meigs County 1-0.

On the softball diamond, Oak Ridge obliterated Campbell County 14-2, Kingston nipped Anderson County 5-4, Oneida got by Oliver Springs 5-3 and Meigs County handled Rockwood 8-2.

On the soccer pitch, Kingston completed the spring team sports trifecta as the Yellow Jackets dismantled McMinn Central 5-1. Elsewhere, Oak Ridge won at Maryville 2-1.

