Larry W. Bailey, age 66 of Andersonville, passed away Wednesday morning, May 17, 2017 at Parkwest Medical Center.

Mr. Bailey is preceded in death by his parents, Plez and Juanita Bailey; wife, Gail Bailey; and sons, Kenneth and Larry Bailey, Jr.

Mr. Bailey is survived by his daughter; Rhonda Bailey; grandchildren, Gabriel Cross, Ashley Cross and Haley Farmer; brothers, Ricky, David, Hobert and Willie Bailey; sister, Peggy Davidson and Judy Key; special friends, Timothy Bumgardner and Shane Bernard; and a host of friends and family.

The family will receive friends Friday, May 19, 2017 from 5-7 pm at Holley-Gamble Funeral Home with service to follow at 7 pm with Rev. Willie Bailey officiating. Family and friends will meet Saturday morning at 10 at Holley-Gamble Funeral Home and proceed to Red Hill Cemetery for a graveside service at 11 am.

Holley-Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is honored to serve the family of Mr. Larry W. Bailey. www.holleygamble.com