Home / Obituaries / Kenneth Roy Roberts, Jr. age 41 of Heiskell

Kenneth Roy Roberts, Jr. age 41 of Heiskell

Jim Harris 1 day ago Obituaries Leave a comment 92 Views

Kenneth Roy Roberts, Jr. age 41 of Heiskell passed away suddenly Wednesday, May 17, 2017. He was employed with C.H. Stucco as a Journeyman Plasterer.

He is survived by his parents Kenneth and Cynthia Roberts; children, K.J., Daisy, Sky, Shyla, Harley and Jennifer; and bother, to whom he was known as “Brody”, Jimmy Roberts and wife Kristy “Sis”.

The family will receive friends Saturday from 1-3 pm in the chapel of Holley-Gamble Funeral Home with services to follow at 3 pm.  Holley-Gamble Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Kenneth Roy Roberts, Jr.

www.holleygamble.com

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Clifford “Cliff” Hardie, age 72, of Clinton

Clifford “Cliff” Hardie, age 72, of Clinton passed away on Friday, May 12, 2017 at …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2017 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved