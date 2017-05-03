Juanita Sue Simpson age 76 of Powell, TN passed away on Saturday, April 29, 2017 at her home. She was a very loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. Juanita loved the outdoors, camping, the lake, mountains, and horses. She loved the Lord and was a member of First Apostolic Church in Knoxville, TN where she worked as a custodian for many years at the Christian School.

Juanita is preceded in death by her parents, Charles King Sr. and Virginia; daughter, Linda Simpson – Childress; sisters, Rosetta Ness, and Patsy Wilkerson.

Juanita is survived by her husband of 59 years, Robert Simpson of Powell, TN; son, Robbie Simpson of Powell, TN; daughters, Betty Pierce and James of Powell, TN, Patty Korfhage and Doug of Louisville, KY, Debbie Simpson of Knoxville, TN, and Misty Brock – Surprenant; brothers, Donny King and Bonnie, and Charles King Jr all of KY; sisters, Delores Phillips, Joyce King, Dorothy Wilkerson and J.D., and Sharon Ehresman all of KY; 6 grandchildren,12 great grandchildren, and a host of other relatives and friends.

Juanita’s family will receive her friends on Saturday, May 6, 2017 from 11:00 am – 1:00 pm with her celebration of life following at 1:00 pm at First Apostolic Church in Knoxville, TN with Bishop Billy McCool, Brother Anthony McCool in honor of his dad Pastor Mark McCool, and Brent Simpson officiating. Juanita’s interment will follow her celebration of life at Edgewood Cemetery in Knoxville, TN. Jones Mortuary in Clinton, TN is in charge of all arrangements.

