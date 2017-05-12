Jessie L. (Foxy) Paul, age 79, of LaFollette passed away Wednesday, May 10, 2017. He was a member of Alder Springs Baptist Church. A retired brick mason. Preceded in death by parents: John and Gertie Davis Paul, sisters: Opal Gibson, Louise Burrell, Bessie Rucker, Louie Hammel, Azlie Paul, brothers: Charlie and Silas Paul.

Survivors

Nieces: Teresa Gibson, Terina Hatmaker

Nephews: James Burrell, David, Danny and Johnny Paul

Several Great and Great-great nieces and nephews

Service 2 PM Monday at Cross-Smith Chapel

Interment Glade Springs Cemetery

Family will receive friends 12-2 PM Monday at Cross-Smith Funeral Home

