Jessie L. (Foxy) Paul, age 79, of LaFollette passed away Wednesday, May 10, 2017. He was a member of Alder Springs Baptist Church. A retired brick mason. Preceded in death by parents: John and Gertie Davis Paul, sisters: Opal Gibson, Louise Burrell, Bessie Rucker, Louie Hammel, Azlie Paul, brothers: Charlie and Silas Paul.
Survivors
Nieces: Teresa Gibson, Terina Hatmaker
Nephews: James Burrell, David, Danny and Johnny Paul
Several Great and Great-great nieces and nephews
Service 2 PM Monday at Cross-Smith Chapel
Interment Glade Springs Cemetery
Family will receive friends 12-2 PM Monday at Cross-Smith Funeral Home
Condolences may be given online at http://www.cross-smithfuneralhome.com/
Arrangements by Cross-Smith Funeral Home