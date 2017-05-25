James Elmo (Mo) Anderson, age 82, of Clinton, went home to be with his Lord Wednesday, May 24, 2017. He was born October 19, 1934 in Knoxville and was saved at the age of 12 at Calvary Baptist Church in Oak Ridge. He was a faithful member of New Mountain View Baptist Church in Oliver Springs and attended as long as his health permitting. He was a 32nd Degree Mason and member of Clinton Masonic Lodge No. 376 and also a member of Knoxville Scottish Rites. Mo was a United States Navy veteran who served his country proudly during his years of service. He enjoyed fishing and gardening work. He loved gospel music, traveling with The Joyaires for 12 years. Preceded in death by his precious wife of 44 years, Catherine (Cat) McGeorge Anderson; son, David Wayne Anderson; first wife, Dot Shetterly Anderson; parents, Frank & Bessie Hicks Anderson.
SURVIVORS
Son
Gary Alan Anderson & wife, Shirley of Oliver Springs
Step-Son & Caregiver
Ronald Dean (Ronnie) Manning of Clinton
Step-sons
Billy Wayne Manning of Knoxville
Jimmy Glen Manning & wife, Kim of Knoxville
Grandchildren
Jamie Fleisch, Misty Anderson, Josh Anderson, Kristi Anderson, Jimmy Manning, II
Great Grandchildren
Tristan Fleisch, Addison Manning, Kallie Hammer
Brother-in-law
Larry (Bud) McGeorge & wife, Judy of Tazewell
Sister-in-law
Veda Jan Miller & husband, Leonard of Dyllis
A host of extended family and friends who will miss Mo very much.
The family will receive friends 10:00-11:00 a.m., Saturday, May 27, 2017 at New Mountain View Baptist Church in Oliver Springs. Funeral service will follow the visitation at 11:00 a.m., in the church sanctuary with Rev. Joseph Copeland and Rev. Gary Breazeale officiating. Graveside service will follow at Anderson Memorial Gardens in Clinton with full military honors. Online register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net.
Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of all the arrangements.