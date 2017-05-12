Incredible Baby Shower Friday June 23

The Anderson County Health Department will be hosting a community wide Incredible Baby Shower to be held on Friday June 23, 2017 from 1:00 pm – 3:00 pm at Second Baptist Church in Clinton.

The Incredible Baby Shower is a way of supporting families in the community by offering education, support and information. The event is open to all families with focus also on prenatal care and breastfeeding. The event will include gifts, food, and entertainment.

Officials encourage all businesses or organizations to participate! This is a great way to network with other community businesses and organizations while supporting a good cause and giving back to the community. If you would like to reserve a booth, please contact Barbara Peplies by May 30th at barbara.l.peplies@tn.gov or 865-425-8759. Pre-registration for participants is not required.

The Anderson County Health Department appreciates your support and we look forward to seeing you there!

The mission of the Tennessee Department of Health is to protect, promote and improve the health and prosperity of people in Tennessee. TDH has facilities in all 95 counties and provides direct services for more than one in five Tennesseans annually as well as indirect services for everyone in the state, including emergency response to health threats, licensure of health professionals, and regulation of health care facilities and inspection of food service establishments. Learn more about TDH services and programs at www.tn.gov/health. You can also contact your local health department by calling the Anderson County Health Department at 865.425.8801 to learn more about services and programs available.

Second Baptist Church is located at 777 Public Safety Lane Clinton, TN 37716. The event will take place in the gymnasium.