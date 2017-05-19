Ima Jean Ridenour, age 82, of Lake City, TN, passed away on Wednesday, May 3, 2017. She was born September 3, 1934 in Anderson County, TN to the late Claude E. and Ida Josephine Bayless Hatmaker. Ima was a member of Clinch River Baptist Church. She enjoyed fishing, cooking, crocheting, and spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren. In addition to her parents, Ima is preceded in death by her husband, William R. Ridenour, sister Lorene Denny and Hazel Davis, and brother-in-law, Claude Summers.
Survivors :
Son
Terry Ridenour and Sandy Lake City
Daughter
Judy Smith and Glenn Peachtree Corners, GA
Brothers
Cap Hatmaker and Helen Michigan
Sister
Maxie Trammel and Elmer Clinton
Dot and Clyde Stephens
Clinton
Grandchildren
Brad Ridenour and wife Karline
Great Grandchildren Kasey, Lakeley , Cole, Griffin, Peyton, and Bentley
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Loving Memory of Ima Jean Ridenour to Clinch River Baptist Church.
Visitation: 4:00 – 7:00 PM, Sunday, May 7, 2017 at Hatmaker Funeral Home in Lake City, TN.
Funeral Service: 2:00 PM, Monday, May 8, 2017 in the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel in Lake City, TN with Rev. Tom Byrge and Rev. Larry Webster officiating.
Interment: Will follow the Funeral Service at the Norris Memorial Gardens in Norris, TN.