Ima Jean Ridenour, age 82, of Lake City, TN, passed away on Wednesday, May 3, 2017. She was born September 3, 1934 in Anderson County, TN to the late Claude E. and Ida Josephine Bayless Hatmaker. Ima was a member of Clinch River Baptist Church. She enjoyed fishing, cooking, crocheting, and spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren. In addition to her parents, Ima is preceded in death by her husband, William R. Ridenour, sister Lorene Denny and Hazel Davis, and brother-in-law, Claude Summers.

Survivors :

Son Terry Ridenour and Sandy Lake City

Daughter Judy Smith and Glenn Peachtree Corners, GA

Brothers Cap Hatmaker and Helen Michigan

Don Hatmaker Clinton

Sister Maxie Trammel and Elmer Clinton

Dot and Clyde Stephens Clinton

Velma and Marvin Poyourow Alaska

Carol Summers Clinton

Grace and Earnest Barnes Oakdale

Grandchildren Brad Ridenour and wife Karline

Alex Ridenour and wife Jessica

Michele and husband John Cauthen

Great Grandchildren Kasey, Lakeley , Cole, Griffin, Peyton, and Bentley

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Loving Memory of Ima Jean Ridenour to Clinch River Baptist Church.

Visitation: 4:00 – 7:00 PM , Sunday, May 7, 2017 at Hatmaker Funeral Home in Lake City, TN.

Funeral Service: 2:00 PM , Monday, May 8, 2017 in the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel in Lake City, TN with Rev. Tom Byrge and Rev. Larry Webster officiating.

Interment: Will follow the Funeral Service at the Norris Memorial Gardens in Norris, TN.