Jim Harris 1 min ago Obituaries Leave a comment 2 Views

Ima Jean Ridenour, age 82, of Lake City, TN, passed away on Wednesday, May 3, 2017.  She was born September 3, 1934 in Anderson County, TN to the late Claude E. and Ida Josephine Bayless Hatmaker. Ima was a member of Clinch River Baptist Church. She enjoyed fishing, cooking, crocheting, and spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren. In addition to her parents, Ima is preceded in death by her husband, William R. Ridenour, sister Lorene Denny and Hazel Davis, and brother-in-law, Claude Summers.
Survivors :
Son                                          Terry Ridenour and Sandy                              Lake City
Daughter                                 Judy Smith and Glenn                                     Peachtree Corners, GA
Brothers                                  Cap Hatmaker and Helen                             Michigan
                                                Don Hatmaker                                                Clinton
Sister                                       Maxie Trammel and Elmer                             Clinton
                                              Dot and  Clyde Stephens                                                Clinton
                                                Velma and Marvin Poyourow                         Alaska
                                                Carol Summers                                               Clinton
                                                Grace and Earnest Barnes                              Oakdale
Grandchildren                         Brad Ridenour and wife Karline
                                                Alex Ridenour and wife Jessica
                                                Michele and husband John Cauthen
Great Grandchildren               Kasey, Lakeley , Cole, Griffin, Peyton, and Bentley                       
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Loving Memory of Ima Jean Ridenour to Clinch River Baptist Church.
Visitation:  4:00 – 7:00 PM, Sunday, May 7, 2017 at Hatmaker Funeral Home in Lake City, TN.
Funeral Service:  2:00 PM, Monday, May 8, 2017 in the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel in Lake City, TN with Rev. Tom Byrge and Rev. Larry Webster officiating.
Interment: Will follow the Funeral Service at the Norris Memorial Gardens in Norris, TN.

