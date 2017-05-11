‘How To Train A (Lady) Dragon’ basketball camp coming to CHS

The Clinton High School Lady Dragon basketball program will hold its “How To Train A Dragon” summer basketball camp May 30th through June 1st.

Each day, the camp will run from 9 am to 12 noon in the Don Lockard Gymnasium at Clinton High. The camp was originally scheduled to be held later in June, but the gym floor is being spruced up and Coach Alicia Phillips says that she moved the camp up to avoid any conflicts with that long-awaited project. The cost of the camp is $40 per camper and it is open to girls ages 5 through the 8th grade. That fee may be waved on a case-by-case basis.

During the camp, players receive three days of instruction from Clinton coaches and players–past and present–as well as the chance to be evaluated by the coaching staff and a camp t-shirt.

For more information, or to register, contact Coach Phillips by phone at 865-414-5628 or by email at arphillips@acs.ac.