High winds down trees, topple power lines Monday

Jim Harris 3 days ago Featured, Local News Leave a comment 61 Views

Strong winds toppled trees and brought down power lines late Monday afternoon on Clinton Highway between Foust Carney Road and East Wolf Valley Road, forcing the roadway to be closed for several hours and causing massive headaches for commuters.

The gusty winds brought down several trees and damaged five utility poles at around 5 pm. Authorities shut the road down and diverted traffic while the lines were cleared and the damage repaired.

In all, Clinton Utilities Board crews replaced four broken poles, repaired one that had been damaged in the incident and then reinstalled all of the affected power lines. Crews from Comcast were unable to make repairs to their wires until CUB had finished, and the last crews cleared the scene at around 6 am.

Deputies from the Anderson County Sheriff’s Department and Tennessee Highway Patrol troopers kept the road closed while TDOT crews put up signs and cones to divert traffic.

 

Both northbound lanes and one southbound lane reopened at around 3:45 am, with the final southbound lane opening around 6.

