GSMNP seeking volunteers for roadside cleanup

Great Smoky Mountains National Park is hosting two volunteer work events to assist maintenance crews with preparations for the upcoming busy summer tourist season. These two roadside spring cleaning events will take place on Monday, May 8 on the Gatlinburg Bypass in Tennessee and Tuesday, May 9 on Lakeview Drive in North Carolina.

There are over 250 miles of paved scenic roadways in Great Smoky Mountains National Park which provide access to the parks backcountry trails, campgrounds, picnic areas, panoramic vistas and rich cultural historic sites for millions of visitors a year. During the summer months, these roadways require mowing to keep the roadsides not only aesthetically pleasing but also clean and safe for the visiting public.

“Both the Gatlinburg Bypass and Lakeview Drive serve as entry roads into the National Park and are venues by which many visitors have their first glimpse of the Smokies,” said Chief of Facility Management Alan Sumeriski. “We appreciate the public’s help with ensuring that visitors to our area have the best first impression of the park as possible.”

Volunteers will assist park staff with clearing the roadsides and pull-offs of debris and litter that has accumulated over the winter months prior to beginning the mowing season. Each work day will begin at 9 a.m. and end by 12 noon. Volunteers will be required to wear high visibility safety vests and gloves which will be provided by park staff. Interested participants should contact Adam Monroe at (828) 497-1949 for more information and to sign up for an eve

