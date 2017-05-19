GSMNP announces night-time bridge closures

Great Smoky Mountains National Park announced nighttime closures of the bridges connecting the the north and southbound lanes of the Spur for paving operations beginning Sunday, May 21 through Thursday, May 25.The nighttime closures will begin each evening at 7:00 p.m. through 7:00 a.m. as weather allows.

Paving operations are expected to begin Sunday evening on the Wiley Oakley Drive Crossover Bridge to be followed by the Huskey Grove Road Crossover Bridge and then the Gum Stand Road Crossover Bridge as the week progresses.

Motorists should continue to expect single-lane closures, days and nights, for the duration of the contract. No work will be allowed on holidays or on weekends from noon on Friday through Sunday evening. Access into and out of the side roads off the Spur could be briefly affected at times. The project is expected be complete by June 15, but work schedules may be revised if inclement weather affects work progress.

For more information about road conditions, please follow at SmokiesRoadsNPS or visit the park website at www.nps.gov/grsm.