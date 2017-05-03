GSMNP announces intermittent closures of ramp to Bypass

(GSMNP) Great Smoky Mountains National Park announced intermittent closures of the access ramp leading from the southbound Spur to the Gatlinburg Bypass, Monday through Friday, beginning May 3 through May 12. The temporary, short-term closures are necessary for the installation of a new gate. The Bypass will be fully open northbound from the park to the Spur throughout the installation process. Motorists may also access both directions of the Bypass from Campbell Lead Road.

Paving operations are expected to begin on the Spur on May 8 requiring single-lane closures for the entire length of the roadway between Gatlinburg and Pigeon Forge. Work includes milling and replacing the asphalt surface on the roadway, pulloffs, and crossover bridges. Bridge work and milling will occur at night, Sunday through Thursday, while paving will occur during daytime hours Monday through Friday.

Motorists should expect single-lane closures, days and nights, for the duration of the contract. No work will be allowed on holidays or on weekends from noon on Friday through Sunday evening. Access into and out of the side roads off the Spur could be briefly affected at times. The project is expected be complete by June 15, but work schedules may be revised if inclement weather affects work progress.

For more information about road conditions, please follow at SmokiesRoadsNPS or visit the park website at www.nps.gov/grsm.