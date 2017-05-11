George Andrew McCullah, age 84, of the Stinking Creek Community passed away Tuesday, May 9, 2017. He was a member of Stanfield Church of God and a US Army veteran. Preceded in death by Daughter, Donna Lisa McCullah; parents, Samp & Flossie Walden McCullah; sisters, Verna Jordon, Mary Ellen Franklin; brother, Hubert McCullah. He was a retired from the coal industry as a miner and truck driver and was a life long farmer.
Survivors
Mother of his children: Billie Pearl McCullah
Daughter: Kim McCullah
Sons: Rondal & wife Pam McCullah
Greg & wife Lisa McCullah
Grandchildren: Nikki Stephens, Travis McCullah, Stephen McCullah, Beth McCullah
Great-grandchildren: Alexis & Addisen Stephens, Lauren Johnson,
Tristan & Lorelei McCullah
Brother: Jerome McCullah
Sisters: Azalee Allen, Zeta Kahun, Fredia Chadwell, Charollette Robbins, Lavada Kitts
Several nieces, nephews and a host of other relatives and friends
Funeral Services 1 PM Saturday Stanfield Church of God
Rev. Delmus Bruce & Rev. Jerome McCullah officiating
Interment Broyles Cemetery with Military honors given by the Campbell County
Honor Guard
Family will receive friends 6 PM to 8 PM Friday at Cross-Smith Funeral Home
Condolences may be given online at http://www.cross-smithfuneralhome.com/
Arrangements by Cross-Smith Funeral Home