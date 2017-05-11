Home / Obituaries / George Andrew McCullah, age 84, of the Stinking Creek Community

George Andrew McCullah, age 84, of the Stinking Creek Community

Jim Harris 5 days ago Obituaries Leave a comment 65 Views

George Andrew McCullah, age 84, of the Stinking Creek Community passed away Tuesday, May 9, 2017. He was a member of Stanfield Church of God and a US Army veteran. Preceded in death by Daughter, Donna Lisa McCullah; parents, Samp & Flossie Walden McCullah; sisters, Verna Jordon, Mary Ellen Franklin; brother, Hubert McCullah. He was a retired from the coal industry as a miner and truck driver and was a life long farmer.

Survivors

Mother of his children: Billie Pearl McCullah

Daughter: Kim McCullah

Sons: Rondal & wife Pam McCullah

Greg & wife Lisa McCullah

Grandchildren: Nikki Stephens, Travis McCullah, Stephen McCullah, Beth McCullah

Great-grandchildren: Alexis & Addisen Stephens, Lauren Johnson,

Tristan & Lorelei McCullah

Brother: Jerome McCullah

Sisters: Azalee Allen, Zeta Kahun, Fredia Chadwell, Charollette Robbins, Lavada Kitts

Several nieces, nephews and a host of other relatives and friends

Funeral Services 1 PM Saturday Stanfield Church of God

Rev. Delmus Bruce & Rev. Jerome McCullah officiating

Interment Broyles Cemetery with Military honors given by the Campbell County

Honor Guard

Family will receive friends 6 PM to 8 PM Friday at Cross-Smith Funeral Home

Condolences may be given online at http://www.cross-smithfuneralhome.com/

Arrangements by Cross-Smith Funeral Home

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Patricia Hughes Steil

Patricia Hughes Steil went home to be with her Lord on Tuesday, May 9, 2017.  …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2017 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved