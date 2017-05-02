Edna June Baird Chambers, age 100, of LaFollette passed away Sunday, April 30, 2017 at Park West Hospital in Knoxville. Edna was born on September 10, 1916 in the Stinking Creek area to parents Aaron and Phoebe Hatmaker Baird. She was the oldest of 11 children. Edna loved her beautiful flower garden and loved to raise her own vegetables. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and aunt. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband F.E. Chambers, sisters Louise Anderson, Sophie Baird, brothers Nathan, Virgil, Nolan, Adrion and Chester Baird.

Survivors

Son: Ronald (Betty) Chambers

Daughter: Donna Ann (Claude) Redmon

Grandchildren: Angela (Jim) Haire, Kristi (Brandon) Mitchell, Amanda (Justin) Sievers, Whitney Chambers

Great-grandchildren: Paul Haire, Renee Mitchell, Caleb Sievers

Sister: Mary Ann (Joe) O’Donnell

Brothers: Roy (Darla) Baird, Willard Baird

Special Sister-in-law: Michelene Baird

Special thanks to niece Diana Benson

Also a host of special nieces and nephews

Graveside Services and Interment 1:30 PM Woodlawn Cemetery Wednesday May 3, 2017

Rev Charlie Lynch officiating

