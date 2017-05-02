Edna June Baird Chambers, age 100, of LaFollette passed away Sunday, April 30, 2017 at Park West Hospital in Knoxville. Edna was born on September 10, 1916 in the Stinking Creek area to parents Aaron and Phoebe Hatmaker Baird. She was the oldest of 11 children. Edna loved her beautiful flower garden and loved to raise her own vegetables. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and aunt. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband F.E. Chambers, sisters Louise Anderson, Sophie Baird, brothers Nathan, Virgil, Nolan, Adrion and Chester Baird.
Survivors
Son: Ronald (Betty) Chambers
Daughter: Donna Ann (Claude) Redmon
Grandchildren: Angela (Jim) Haire, Kristi (Brandon) Mitchell, Amanda (Justin) Sievers, Whitney Chambers
Great-grandchildren: Paul Haire, Renee Mitchell, Caleb Sievers
Sister: Mary Ann (Joe) O’Donnell
Brothers: Roy (Darla) Baird, Willard Baird
Special Sister-in-law: Michelene Baird
Special thanks to niece Diana Benson
Also a host of special nieces and nephews
Graveside Services and Interment 1:30 PM Woodlawn Cemetery Wednesday May 3, 2017
Condolences may be given online at http://www.cross-smithfuneralhome.com/
Arrangements by Cross-Smith Funeral Home