Edith Williams, 91, of Oak Ridge, passed away Saturday, April 29, 2017. Edith was born November 28, 1925 in Coalfield to Alonso and Nora Carney East. She had been a member of Central Baptist Church for over 50 years. Edith had many interests and was very knowledgeable in the Scripture and read it daily. She loved to garden, and was known for her green thumb, as well as her excellent cooking- she was known for her cornbread and fried chicken! In addition to gardening, in earlier years she enjoyed sewing, square-dancing, bowling, and fishing. Along with her parents, Edith was preceded in death by her daughter, Diane Bosch; brother, Carl East; and sisters, Lois Justice and Nadine Fox. Edith is survived by sister, Ruth Rittenhouse of Clinton; brother, Rex Levoy East of Spencerville, OH; grandsons, Michael Bosch of AK, Matt Bosch of CA; and 2 great granddaughters, also of CA. In addition to her family, Edith will be sorely missed by her nieces and nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews as well as her many friends and acquaintances, especially the ladies of her Sunday school class—she was an inspiration to all those who knew her. Special thanks to the staff at Fresenius Dialysis Clinic, Oak Ridge, and to her nephew, John, who did so much to help Edie.

Graveside services will be Wednesday, May 3, at 1:00 p.m. at Anderson Memorial Gardens, Clinton, TN.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Edith’s honor to either Central Baptist Church, 130 Providence Rd., Oak Ridge, TN 37830; or to the National Kidney Foundation, Inc., 30 East 33rd Street, New York, NY 10016, or www.kidney.org/donation

Holley-Gamble Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Edith Williams. www.holley-gamble.com

