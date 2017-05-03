‘Dine & Donate’ to ADFAC May 8th

This Monday, May 8th–the second Monday of the month, brings with it another edition of “Dine & Donate” to support Aid to Distressed Families of Appalachian Counties–or ADFAC.

On the second Monday of each month, several area restaurants donate a generous portion of their sales to support the work ADFAC does to support low-income families on our area.

This month’s participating restaurants include eateries in Clinton, Oak Ridge, Oliver Springs and Rocky Top.

In Oak Ridge, the participating restaurants are:

Burchfield’s at the Double Tree

Dean’s Restaurant & Bakery;

Gallo Loco Mexican Restaurant;

Mediterranean Delight;

Outback Steakhouse;

Popeye’s;

Razzleberry’s; and

The Soup Kitchen

In Clinton, these restaurants will allow you to ‘Dine & Donate:’

Gondolier;

Hoskins;

and the Riverview Grill.

Additionally, both of the Subway restaurants in Clinton, along with the Subways in Oliver Springs and Rocky Top, will participate, as will the Subway at 1968 Oak Ridge Turnpike in Oak Ridge.

For more information about ADFAC or Dine & Donate, visit www.adfac.org.