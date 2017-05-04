Home / Obituaries / Danny Ray Martin, age 60, of Clinton

Danny Ray Martin, age 60, of Clinton

Jim Harris 1 day ago Obituaries Leave a comment 78 Views

Danny Ray Martin, age 60, of Clinton, Tennessee, passed away on Saturday, April 29, 2017 at the Summit View of Rocky Top. Danny was born on February 17, 1957 in Anderson County, TN to the late Avery Cleo Martin and Margaret Hawkins. He was an army veteran. Danny was of the Baptist Faith and enjoyed camping and fishing. In addition to his parents, Danny is preceded in death by his brothers, David Martin and Allen Foust.
 
Survivors include:
 
Son                              David Martin
 
Brother                        Warren Martin
 
Sisters                          Cindy Wilson
                                    Linda and Charles Bowling
 
Grandchild                  Sabra Martin
 
                                   
And many other relatives and friends.
 
Visitation:  5:00 PM – 7:00 PM, Friday, May 5, 2017 at Hatmaker Funeral Home in Lake City.
Funeral Service:  7:00 PM, Friday, May 5, 2017 in the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel.
 
 
You can also visit Danny’s Guestbook at : www.hatmakerfuneralhome.com
 
Hatmaker Funeral Home, Lake City, TN is in charge of arrangements.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Adrienne “Angie” Hobbs, age 75 of Clinton

Adrienne “Angie” Hobbs, age 75 of Clinton passed away at her residence on Wednesday, May …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2017 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved