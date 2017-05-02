CPD investigation into deadly shooting continues

The investigation into Friday afternoon’s deadly shooting in the parking lot of the Walmart store in Clinton is continuing. This morning, Clinton Police Chief Rick Scarbrough tells WYSH that since the shooting, detectives have been interviewing witnesses and reviewing video surveillance footage from the Walmart and other businesses.

Last Friday at around 1:15 pm, a 911 call came in from the Tanner Lane store in which the caller said that someone had been shot in the parking lot and that the shooter was still there. Officers from the Clinton Police and Anderson County Sheriff’s Department arrived on the scene within three minutes, as did emergency medical personnel, who pronounced the victim, 23-year-old Marshall Pinsly of Blaine–formerly of Andersonville, dead. He had been shot once in the chest. Results of an autopsy conducted on Saturday are not yet available.

The suspected shooter, 32-year-old Robert Myers of Briceville is the ex-husband of Pinsly’s widow, and while the exact nature of their relationship remains unclear, the two men did know one another. When asked if that pre-existing relationship factored into what happened last week, Chief Scarbrough says “the only thing I can tell you is what you already know. These two men came together on Friday and we have a deceased [person] at the scene and Mr. Myers is the one who shot him, however, I’m sorry I can’t comment much more than that.”

Myers was taken to the Clinton Police Department, where he underwent several hours of questioning, during which he was described as being “cooperative.”

He was released with no charges filed late Friday or early Saturday. Chief Scarbrough was unable to elaborate on why Myers was released, saying “I can’t speak to why that decision was made, only that it was early in the investigation, Mr. Myers has been very cooperative. We are working as hard as we can on trying to proceed with the case, and it’s still an open investigation.

Funeral services for Marshall Pinsly are scheduled for Thursday at Jones Mortuary in Clinton.

We will keep you updated as developments warrant.