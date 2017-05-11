Confusion abounds over future of current AC Senior Center

As it stands right now, the county could be obligated to pay for not one, but two senior centers.

Last month, the County Commission unanimously voted to enter into a purchase agreement with Mike Farley for the building located at 205 Main Street in downtown Clinton for the new home of the Anderson County Senior Center. The 15,000-square-foot building has been described as “ideal” for the new home of the Senior Center, but in recent weeks, more questions have arisen about what will become of the currently-leased senior center building on Edgewood Avenue in Clinton.

The county is currently leasing the building at 195 Edgewood Avenue for $1500 a month from local realtor Teresa Portwood under a lease that expires in October of 2018. However, soon after it opened, officials realized that the 2400-square-foot building was already too small to accommodate all of the needs of area senior citizens and began looking for a larger facility.

After several months, officials were offered 205 Main for $600,000 by Farley, and in April, the Commission agreed to enter into the purchase agreement that calls for the transaction to be closed before September 1st. At that time, the Commission allocated $5000 in funds generated for a new senior center building to be used as a down payment on its purchase. The most recent real estate appraisal of 205 Main, conducted two years ago, places the value of the property at around $675,000.

Despite comments to the contrary during Commission meetings, she will not let the county of its lease for the current senior center. Portwood, in an email reply to questions, stated that “It is true that I am not willing to let the county walk from the lease. They are under contract with me until October 2018, at $1500.00 per month. I have never told anyone that I would allow them to break a lease. I, in good faith, put over $20,000 into that building once the decision was made for them to lease from me. This is a business contract, and I expect the county to act in good faith as well.”

The lease does include a clause that reads, in part, the “Lessor (Portwood) agrees that Lessee’s (Anderson County) obligation under this Lease shall terminate if the Anderson County Board of Commissioners does not appropriate sufficient funds during its annual budget approval to make payment of the rental as provided.”

Law Director Jay Yeager confirmed in an email to commissioners that “yes, the county will pay for two senior centers if County Commission elects not to utilize the ‘opt-out’ provision in the existing lease.”

During Commission discussions, it was mentioned on at least two occasions that Teresa Portwood, the property owner, was in negotiations to sell the building where the senior center is now to Farley. According to Portwood, though, she and Farley are not and never have been engaged in negotiations for the Edgewood Avenue property.

Yeager’s email indicates that he has been in regular contact with Farley since this process began and that Farley was told by Portwood that she would sell the building for $259,000, a price he deemed to be too high for the property despite his earlier interest. Portwood told WYSH this morning that Farley has never made a counter-offer, which Farley confirmed by telephone.

WYSH is continuing to work on this story for you and will let you know what fruits those efforts produce online and on the air.

It is safe to say, however, that this will be a topic of discussion on Monday May 15th, when the Anderson County Commission will meet at 6:30 pm in room 312 of the Courthouse in Clinton.