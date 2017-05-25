Commission recognizes Jailer of the Year Johnson

(ACSD press release) The Anderson County Board of Commissioners recognized Chief Jailer Avery Johnson at the commission meeting on Monday evening, May 15th, with a resolution honoring him for his recent award from the Tennessee Corrections Institute. Chief Johnson received the Jail Administrator of the Year award from TCI for demonstrating a high level of professionalism and dedication in the community and the field of corrections.

Commission Chairman Steve Emert presented the resolution to Chief Johnson and said “During his tenure, Chief Avery Johnson has successfully managed the county jail from a small courthouse facility housing less than fifty inmates to a modern day correctional facility holding over 500 inmates. Chief Johnson’s 36 years of dedicated service to the citizens of Anderson County makes him the longest serving jail administrator in the state.”

The resolution recognized Chief Johnson for implementing the Alternatives to Incarceration Program in the jail. This program has proven beneficial to the facility and to inmates by providing education, substance abuse prevention, personal skills, moral development, and a better chance of life.

Chief Johnson began his career with the Anderson County Sheriff’s Department in 1981 and has advanced through the years to his current position of Chief Jailer. He has served as jail administrator since 1984.

Chief Johnson thanked the commission and the Sheriff’s Department for their generous and continued support over the years and praised his corrections staff for their work in making the Anderson County Detention Facility a model jail across the state for others to follow.

“It’s a team effort” said Chief Johnson. “It was a great honor for me and I think it’s a great honor for Anderson County and my staff. The staff is who carries me every day.”

Chief Johnson’s family was on hand to witness the presentation including his father, Jim Johnson, who stood with him at the podium as Chairman Emert read the resolution. With Chief Johnson was Sheriff Paul White and Chief Deputy Mark Lucas.

Congratulations to Chief Jailer Avery Johnson for being recognized on his many years of dedicated service to the Anderson County Sheriff’s Department and the citizens of Anderson County.