Clinton American Legion Post 172 monthly meeting

Jim Harris 2 days ago Community Bulletin Board Leave a comment 32 Views

Clinton American Legion Post 172 will be holding its regular monthly meeting on Monday may 8th at 6:30 pm at the Post home located at 436 Spring Street in Clinton. All members and interested veterans are invited and encouraged to attend.

