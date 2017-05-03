Clinton American Legion Post 172 monthly meeting

Clinton American Legion Post 172 will be holding its regular monthly meeting on Monday may 8th at 6:30 pm at the Post home located at 436 Spring Street in Clinton. All members and interested veterans are invited and encouraged to attend.
