Clinch River Spring Antique fair Friday & Saturday

Jim Harris 1 day ago

Over 100 Antique Dealers converge on Clinton’s Historic Downtown this weekend for the 13th Annual Antique Fair, and event which attracts thousands of visitors for an incredible weekend of shopping at the city’s antiques and collectibles show.

Representing more than five states, the vendors line Market Street and spill over onto adjacent side streets and alleys.

The Fair, which begins at 9 am Saturday morning and continues to 5 pm, rain or shine, is one of the best one-day antique shows in East Tennessee. An antique car show is also featured during Saturday’s Fair.

On Friday evening May 5, there will be a kick-off party from 6 pm – 9 pm with live entertainment from local bluegrass group Wild Blue Yonder. Clinton’s 20+ antique shops remain open for late night shopping in the Downtown Historic District on Friday with many local food vendors set up adjoining the entertainment in the Park.

On Sunday, the antique shops will all be open for shopping from 1 pm – 5 pm for those folks who want to browse in a “less crowded” atmosphere or to be able to pick up the larger items that they purchased on Saturday.

