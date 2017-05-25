Charlie M. Ault, age 99 of Knoxville passed away at the Court Yard Senior Living on Thursday, May 25, 2017. Charlie retired from Alcoa Aluminum as a machinist and was a member of Zion Baptist Church. Preceded in death by his first wife, Ruby Ault; parents, John and Mary Ault; several brothers and sisters
He is survived by:
Wife…………………. Mildred Ault of Knoxville
Daughter………… Jean Rhyne Quarles & husband Ron of Knoxville
Son……………….. Jeff Ault & wife Janet of Knoxville
Step son………… Robert Cook of Knoxville
Grandchildren…. Deborah Swain & husband Tim
Great Grandchildren. Kristin Shrader, Colin Rhyne, Benjamin Inners,
Step Grandchildren Danelle Ralph & husband Taylor
Step Great Grandchildren.. Taylie and Logan Ralph
Numerous nieces and nephews
The family will receive friends 2:00-3:30 pm, Saturday, May 27, 2017 at Holley Gamble Funeral Home. His graveside service will follow at 4:00 pm, at Zion Cemetery with Rev. Kent William officiating. In lieu of flowers the family requests memorials be made to Fellowship Center, 1901 Clinch Avenue, Knoxville, TN 37916. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com