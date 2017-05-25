Home / Obituaries / Charlie M. Ault, age 99 of Knoxville

Charlie M. Ault, age 99 of Knoxville

Jim Harris 3 days ago Obituaries Leave a comment 54 Views

Charlie M. Ault, age 99 of Knoxville passed away at the Court Yard Senior Living on Thursday, May 25, 2017.  Charlie retired from Alcoa Aluminum as a machinist and was a member of Zion Baptist Church.  Preceded in death by his first wife, Ruby Ault; parents, John and Mary Ault; several brothers and sisters

He is survived by:

 

Wife………………….   Mildred Ault of Knoxville

Daughter…………      Jean Rhyne Quarles & husband Ron of Knoxville

Son………………..       Jeff Ault & wife Janet of Knoxville

Step son…………       Robert Cook of Knoxville

Grandchildren….     Deborah Swain & husband Tim

      Duane Rhyne & wife Angie

      Donna Inners & husband Steve

      Jennifer Sims & husband Andrew

      Jaclyn St. John & husband Caleb

      Jason Ault & wife Tabitha

Great Grandchildren.         Kristin Shrader, Colin Rhyne, Benjamin Inners,

                  Lydia St. John, Landon and Carter Sims

Step Grandchildren            Danelle Ralph & husband Taylor

      Jennifer Jones & husband Aaron

Step Great Grandchildren..          Taylie and Logan Ralph

                              Blake Jones

Numerous nieces and nephews

 

The family will receive friends 2:00-3:30 pm, Saturday, May 27, 2017 at Holley Gamble Funeral Home.  His graveside service will follow at 4:00 pm, at Zion Cemetery with Rev. Kent William officiating.  In lieu of flowers the family requests memorials be made to Fellowship Center, 1901 Clinch Avenue, Knoxville, TN  37916.  Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

June Elmore, age 80, of LaFollette, formerly of Springfield, TN

June Elmore, age 80, of LaFollette, formerly of Springfield, TN passed away Monday, May 22, …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2017 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved