Campbell man sentenced to 10 years after plea to lesser charges

A man accused of child rape pleaded guilty to aggravated sexual battery on Monday and will serve 10 years in prison.

37-year-old John Curtis Edwards was arrested in April of 2016 after a Campbell County grand jury handed down a three-count indictment that included rape of a child.

Two of the charges were connected to an alleged incident involving a child under 13 years old.

The third charge stemmed from an alleged incident where Edwards tried to touch the victim inappropriately when the child was between the ages of 13 and 18.

Under terms of his plea agreement, Edwards was classified as a violent offender and ordered to serve 100 percent of his 10-year prison sentence. Edwards was also ordered to register as a sex offender and will remain on some form of community supervision upon his release for the rest of his life. He was also ordered to have no contact with his victim.