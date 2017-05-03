Briceville Highway repaired, reopened ahead of schedule

TDOT announced Tuesday that State Route 116, better known as Briceville Highway, in north Anderson County is back open.

A section of the roadway, the main route connecting Briceville and Rocky Top, washed away after the relentless, record-setting rainfall in East Tennessee the weekend of April 22nd. Parts of the road collapsed while other were broken up into ragged segments.

TDOT originally estimated that the road would not reopen until this Sunday May 7th, but Tuesday, TDOT District 1 spokesperson Mark Nagi tweeted that the road is back open after crews finished their repairs.

Traffic had been diverted on to Lower Briceville while those repairs were made.