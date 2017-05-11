Bike through OR with a Ranger on Saturday

Join a park ranger for a bike ride down beautiful Melton Lake Greenway. Manhattan Project National Historical Park will present a free program on Saturday, May 13, at 10 a.m. (ET). The program will begin at Elza Gate Park, former entry point to the secret city, and continue down Melton Lake Greenway. Rangers will stop several times along the bike ride to point out the rich history that is found within the Oak Ridge area.

Elza Gate Park is located at 101 Oak Ridge Turnpike, Oak Ridge, Tennessee. Maps are available at the National Park desk in the American Museum of Science and Energy in Oak Ridge or call (865) 576-6767.

For more information or directions, please contact the Manhattan Project National Historical Park at (865) 576-6767. Visitors are encouraged to visit our website for more information on the park at https://www.nps.gov/mapr/oakridge.htm. Follow us on Facebook page at www.facebook.com/ManhattanProjectNPS, follow us on the park’s Twitter feed at @MnhtnProjectNPS, or follow us on Instagram @manhattanprojectnp.