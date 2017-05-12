Big 12 Rowing Championship to be decided in Oak Ridge

The City of Oak Ridge, in partnership with Oak Ridge Rowing Association (ORRA), will host the the 2017 Big XII Rowing Championship for a third consecutive year, on May 13th and 14th. Kansas, Kansas State, Oklahoma, Texas, and West Virginia along with affiliate members Alabama, Old Dominion, and Tennessee will battle for the conference crown.

The Big XII Champion will receive the league’s automatic bid to the NCAA Rowing Championship at the end of the month. Saturday’s races will have the preliminary heats while Sunday is the finals.

The Melton Lake rowing course suffered extensive damage two weeks ago due to torrential rains creating a strong river current. Athlete safety concerns forced the cancellation of the Dogwood Juniors Regatta.

“There was definitely concern in the aftermath of the Dogwood Juniors cancellation if the rowing course could be reinstalled in time for the Big 12,” said Lisa Kendall, Director of Sales for Explore Oak Ridge in a press release, “but so many members of ORRA, the rowing community including UT Rowing, Explore Oak Ridge, and the community at large gave of their time and spent many many hours on the water clearing debris and installing the new course.”

“Many dedicated people have worked tirelessly in the last two weeks to ensure Big 12 has a great venue and course to host the championship.” states Sarah McAuliffe, Regatta Director for ORRA. “There was never a doubt in my mind that we could not rally and get the course ready in time for the Big 12 Championship.”

The championship will be streamed in its entirety on www.Big12Sports.com. The stream is free to the public. Fans can also follow along on Twitter @Big12Conference and @Big12DN for live coverage in Oak Ridge.