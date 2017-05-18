Baseball, softball Region champs crowned; Oak Ridge soccer team eyes Region title of its own

It’s getting down to crunch time as the spring high school sports seasons head toward their big finales next week.

On the baseball diamond, Farragut shut out Maryville 1-0 to claim the Region 2AAA championship and a home date with Jefferson County for Friday’s sectional round, which will determine who will move on to the state tournament. Maryville will travel to Kingsport Friday to face Dobyns-Bennett.

In Region 2AA, Pigeon Forge upended CAK 7-4 and will host Elizabethton Friday for a trip to state and CAK hits the road for Greeneville.

In Region 1A, Greenback nipped Grace Christian 6-5 and earned a home sectional game against Hampton while Grace will play at North Greene.

On the softball diamond, Powell edged Gibbs 7-6 for the Region 2AAA crown. The Lady Panthers host Cherokee on Friday for a trip to state while Gibbs plays at Morristown East.

The Region 2AA champ is CAK, 7-0 winners over Union County. CAK will host Unicoi County on Friday while Union County visits Elizabethton.

Tonight, the Oak Ridge Wildcats’ boys’ soccer team hosts Farragut for the Region 2AAA title and home-field advantage in Saturday’s sectional round. The winner of the Farragut/Oak Ridge match-up will host the loser of the Region 1 title tilt between Dobyns-Bennett and Science Hill on Saturday for a trip to state while the loser of the Admirals and Wildcats will head to upper East Tennessee for sectional play.