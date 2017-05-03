Anderson first responders to be honored for efforts during Sevier wildfires

Anderson County Government will host a ceremony May 9 to honor Anderson County’s first responders who helped in the wake of wildfires that devastated parts of Sevier County.

Anderson County Mayor Terry Frank and Sevier County Mayor Larry Waters will present plaques and certificates of recognition to representatives of: Anderson County Emergency Management Agency, Anderson County EMS, Anderson County Health Department, Anderson County Rescue Squad, Anderson County Sheriff’s Department, Andersonville Volunteer Fire Department, Briceville Volunteer Fire Department, Claxton Volunteer Fire Department, Clinton Fire Department, Marlow Volunteer Fire Department, Medford Volunteer Fire Department, Oak Ridge Fire Department, Oliver Springs Fire Department, and the Y-12 Fire Department.

The ceremony will be held at 3 p.m. Tuesday, May 9, at Clinton Fire Station No. 1, 100 Longmire Road.

The recognition ceremony will also include remarks from Anderson County Commissioner Mark Alderson, Mayor Waters, and Clinton Mayor Scott Burton, as well as a special musical presentation from Lily Vandagriff, a seventh-grader at Norris Middle School. Refreshments will be provided by volunteers with the Anderson County Senior Center.

Representatives from Anderson County, along with first responders from other counties and states, responded on mutual aid requests after wildfires raged through Gatlinburg and surrounding Sevier County communities on the evening of Nov. 28, 2016, when gale-force winds blew flames from the top of the Chimney Tops trail in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park.