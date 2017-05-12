Anderson County purchasing program undergoing review

Monday night, the Anderson County Operations Committee voted unanimously to have Finance Director Natalie Erb and her staff conduct a comprehensive review of the county’s purchasing card–or P-Card–program after concerns were raised about the nature of some of the charges.

The county has these P-Cards through Sun Trust Bank and Commissioner Tracy Wandell says that the county has a total of 73 such cards issued to 49 individuals. The majority of the transactions made with the cards are payment of recurring expenses like phone and cable pills to name just two.

During this week’s Operations Committee meeting, Wandell noted that spending on the cards has increased over the past three years, with approximately $575,000 spent last year. According to information provided at this week’s meeting, from January 1st of this year through May 5th, almost $397,000 has been spent using P-cards.

While Wandell stresses that the vast majority of those authorized to use the cards are using them properly, he asked for a thorough top-to-bottom review of the program, with a special focus on travel expenses including airline ticket purchases, hotel costs and the like.

For the first time since the program’s inception, the county spent enough on the cards last year that it was eligible for a rebate totaling around $8000, but Wandell, in an email to WYSH, says after his review that “it appears the loss of tax payers dollars on what I will call questionable purchases far [outweigh] the rebate.”

Erb and her staff are reviewing the transactions on the P-Cards and contacting the department heads, elected officials and other current cardholders to ask how the cards are being used. In an email to County Commissioners on Tuesday, Erb wrote, “Moving forward, we intend to further scrutinize pCard purchases on the front end. We will be asking for additional justification, vendor information, purchase details, [and more] at a minimum.”

Additionally, Erb and members of her staff will be meeting with Sun Trust officials on Tuesday May 16th to discuss topics such as the use and administration of the system, P-Card limits by both cardholder and transaction type, the risks and opportunities available to the county through the program and the safeguards put in place to prevent abuse of the cards.

Wandell stated “It is clear that this program has been running for quite some time and unfortunately not been managed or had the proper oversight at all levels in my opinion,” adding, “I am confident the Finance Director and her staff are evaluating this program and also reviewing all past Purchases to ensure we develop a program that has proper procedures and policies.”

While there is no definitive timeline as to when that review will be completed, the motion passed unanimously by the Operations Committee Monday asks that it be completed as soon as possible and that the findings be brought to the full Commission for further discussion.