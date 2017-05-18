Anderson County Memorial Day Ceremony set for May 29th

Anderson County Veterans Services Director Leon Jaquet would like to invite everyone to Anderson County’s 9th Annual Memorial Day ceremony on Monday, 29 May 2017 at 10 a.m. (Rain or Shine).

The event will feature speeches from Anderson County Mayor Terry Frank, Retired US Army Major Jason Deel and Clinton City Councilman Zach Farrar.

The program will include a 21-gun salute and wreath-laying at the Veterans Memorial at the Anderson County Courthouse to pay tribute to the men and women of the U.S. Military who have given their lives in defense of our freedoms.

The day itself is sacred and veterans need no reminder of the reason for it, but what about the general public, and more importantly the next generations.

Everyone is invited to attend and show their support of our military past, present and future.