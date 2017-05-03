Anderson awarded grant for microfilm reader/scanners

(TN Secretary of State) Secretary of State Tre Hargett would like to announce a grant is being awarded to Anderson County.

The grants, distributed the Tennessee State Library and Archives, will help purchase microfilm reader/scanners. The grants provide partial funding to purchase the machines for organizations that maintain microfilm of county and municipal records. Anderson County will receive $3,128 which will be matched with an additional 50-percent in local funds.

“This is great news for our local archive. Our archive is a great asset to our communities with people of all ages benefiting from the resources which are available there. This grant will expand access to information that might otherwise be lost. I am very pleased that these funds are available and congratulate our local officials for helping secure them,” said Lt. Gov. Randy McNally (R-Oak Ridge).

“Each one of these machines costs thousands of dollars. Many of our local libraries and archives simply can’t afford the expense alone. These grants, which would not be possible without the Tennessee General Assembly, offer a way to obtain the machines that are critical to preserving local records,” Secretary Hargett said.

Anderson County is one of 18 local libraries and archives across Tennessee to apply and receive part of more than $71,000 in state funds.

“This announcement from the Library and Archives is tremendous news for our community,” said Rep. Dennis Powers (R-Jacksboro). “The tools provided through this funding will help modernize our archives so that they can continue to serve future generations of Tennesseans.”

“These grant dollars will go a long way toward protecting the records stored in our archives,” Rep. John Ragan (R-Oak Ridge) said. “I appreciate the Library and Archives’ commitment to the residents of Anderson County.”

The Library and Archives also awards library technology grants, archive development grants and library construction grants annually.