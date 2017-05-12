ACCTC program yields new home for a family, full-time job offers for 5 students

An Anderson County Career and Technical Center class taught by Phillip Pyke entered into a partnership with Clayton Homes last semester, where students are building a mobile home at the school that will be given away to an Anderson County family next week.

According to Pyke, Clayton Homes has provided all the materials and have had employees at the school every day to help with the construction of the home. While they have been on campus, they have also had a chance to watch the students work. The Clayton folks were so impressed, apparently, that five of the students working on the project have already been offered full-time jobs upon their graduation.

An event has been scheduled for this Thursday May 18th at the ACCTC, located adjacent to Anderson County High School, where the new home will be shown off and its new owners, hopefully, will be there to accept the keys to their new home.

The program, called “Clayton Cares,” is a partnership between Clayton Homes, Habitat for Humanity, and ACCTC.

We will have more information on this outstanding program in the coming days.