17 indicted on federal meth-related charges

The US Attorney’s Office in Knoxville announced Tuesday that a federal grand jury has returned indictments against 17 individuals on charges related to the distribution and trafficking of methamphetamine.

The indictment charges 17 people–two in Georgia, and 15 in Tennessee, including a Rocky Top man–with conspiring to distribute 50 grams or more of meth in East Tennessee and elsewhere. Three of the individuals were also indicted on firearms charges.

The Rocky Top man indicted on April 4th is identified as 42-year-old William Norman. Eight of those indicted are Blount County residents, but the suspect list also includes individuals from Knox, Lenoir and Hamilton counties.

According to a release from the US Attorney’s Office (which you can read on our website), “If convicted of the methamphetamine conspiracy charge, each faces a minimum mandatory term of imprisonment of at least 10 years and up to life, at least five years of supervised release, a fine of up to $10,000,000, any applicable forfeiture, and a $100 special assessment.”

A trial date of August 1, 2017, has been set and the case will be heard by US District Court Judge Pamela Reeves.

Keith L. Bird, a.k.a. “Dirty Bird,” 37, of Friendsville, Tennessee;

Daniel Hixon, 32, of Chattanooga, Tennessee;

James Haynes, a.k.a.“Haun,” 28, of Norcross, Georgia;

Christopher Mitchell, a.k.a. “Banjo,” 30, of Maryville, Tennessee;

Michael Smith, 32, of Norcross, Georgia;

Steve Bartholomew, a.k.a. “Trigger,” 50, of Louisville, Tennessee;

Samuel Higgins, a.k.a. “Sambo,” 25, of Maryville, Tennessee;

Jeremiah Higgins, 24, of Maryville, Tennessee;

Dennis Clark, a.k.a. “Big Brother,” 30, of Philadelphia, Tennessee;

Ashley Morris-Casebolt, 31, of Lenoir City, Tennessee;

Chadwick Condry, 44, of Maryville, Tennessee;

Thomas Freeman, 43, of Greenback, Tennessee;

William Norman, 42, of Rocky Top, Tennessee;

George Nicholas Bailey, 38, of Maryville, Tennessee;

John Shane Bailey, 44, of Knoxville, Tennessee;

Burt Cable, 46, of Maryville, Tennessee; and

Shannon Kirby, 49, of Friendsville, Tennessee

Trial has been set for August 1, 2017, before the Honorable Pamela Reeves, U.S. District Court Judge.

The indictment, on file with the U.S. District Court, alleges that each of these individuals was involved in a conspiracy to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine in the Eastern District of Tennessee and elsewhere. Bird, Hixon, Haynes, and Smith were also each charged with one count of possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime. Additionally, Bird was charged with two counts of distributing five grams or more of methamphetamine.

If convicted of the methamphetamine conspiracy charge, each faces a minimum mandatory term of imprisonment of at least 10 years and up to life, at least five years of supervised release, a fine of up to $10,000,000, any applicable forfeiture, and a $100 special assessment. The punishment for the firearm charges returned against Bird, Hixon, Haynes, and Smith is a minimum mandatory term of at least five years and up to life in prison, which must be served consecutively to any other prison term imposed, up to five years supervised release, a fine of up to $250,000, and a $100 special assessment. If convicted of the two methamphetamine distribution counts, Bird also faces a minimum mandatory sentence of at least five and up to 40 years in prison, at least four years of supervised release, a fine of up to $5,000,000, any applicable forfeiture, and a $100 special assessment.

This indictment is the result of an investigation by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, Fifth Judicial Drug Task Force, Blount County Sheriff’s Office, Ninth Judicial Drug Task Force, Loudon County Sheriff’s Office, Knox County Sheriff’s Office, and Federal Bureau of Investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorney Kelly A. Norris will represent the United States.

Members of the public are reminded that an indictment constitutes only charges and that every person is presumed innocent until his or her guilt has been proven beyond a reasonable doubt.