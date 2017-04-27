Yager: Money included in budget for historic OS building

State Senator Ken Yager (R-Kingston) said an appropriation of $100,000 for the Oliver Springs L&N Depot is included in Governor Bill Haslam’s amended budget proposal submitted to the General Assembly on Wednesday. The action came after Sen. Yager wrote Finance and Administration Commissioner Larry Martin earlier this year asking for an appropriation for the project, laying out the reasons it should be included in the Governor’s amended budget.

The total cost of the project is estimated at $200,000. The Oliver Springs Historical Society will raise the balance, according to Yager, who added “The Oliver Springs Depot is a priceless landmark in desperate need of repair. Volunteers have made a herculean effort to restore it, but we needed the funds in which this appropriation will help provide. The Depot not only has great potential for tourism, it preserves our community’s history for generations to come. I am very pleased that Governor Haslam and Commissioner Martin saw the need for this project and included it in their amendment.”

The Depot was built in the 1890’s and served as a focal point in the life and commerce of the town. It currently houses the town’s library and a museum of local history.