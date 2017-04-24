XFS: Jones wins rain-riddled race at Bristol

(MRN) Kyle Larson has the pole today in the postponed Food City 500, but his second pole of the weekend saw him lead the field to the green flag yesterday and win stage one before NASCAR red flagged the Fitzgerald Glider Kits 300 due to rain in Bristol. The race was stopped seven laps shy of official status. The delay lasted approximately an hour and a half before going green again with a two lap sprint to end stage two. Daniel Hemric locked up a playoff point winning stage two and a chance at the day’s Dash-4-Cash bonus check. After a late caution set up a three lap shootout to the finish, Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series regular Erik Jones picked up back-to-back X-finity Series wins having just won at Texas two weeks before. Of the four drivers competing for the second Dash-4-Cash race of the season; Justin Allgaier, Brendan Gaughan, Cole Custer, and Hemric, only two finished the race after late race crashes eliminated Gaughan and Custer. Hemric went home with an extra $100,000 Dash-4-Cash bonus. Five of the top seven finishers in Saturday’s Fitzgerald Glider Kits 300 were Monster Energy regulars. The winner Jones, Ryan Blaney and Daniel Suarez rounded out the top three. The other Cup drivers competing were Ty Dillon (sixth), Larson who dominated the race early (seventh), Austin Dillon (thirteenth), and Timmy Hill (twenty-fourth).

NASCAR X-FINITY SERIES

Top 10 Finishers in the Fitzgerald Glider Kits 300

DRIVER STARTING POSITION LAPS LED

1. Erik Jones (4) 27

2. Ryan Blaney (9) 62

3. Daniel Suarez (10) 18

4. Elliott Sadler (17) —

5. Daniel Hemric (R) (8) 8

6. Ty Dillon (6) 1 7. Kyle Larson (1) 180

8. Brennan Poole (13) —

9. Blake Koch (16) —

10. Michael Annett (28) —

NASCAR X-FINITY SERIES Unofficial Point Standings After 7 Races

DRIVER POINTS BEHIND LEADER

1. Elliott Sadler 260 —-

2. William Byron (R) 244 -16

3. Justin Allgaier 200 -60

4. Ryan Reed 184 -76

5. Daniel Hemric (R) 180 -80

Darrell Wallace Jr. 180 -80

7. Blake Koch 164 -96

8. Brennan Poole 163 -97