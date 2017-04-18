Wilma Dellaphine Bailey of Clinton, passed away Saturday, April 15, 2017.

Preceded in death by her husband, William F. Bailey Sr.; son, Leroy Smith; parents, Roscoe and Maude Smith; brothers, Chester and Eugene Smith; sisters, Ruth Currier and Rose Cox.

Survived by; daughters, Darlene Bailey of Heiskell, Teresa Early of Clinton, Sandy Phillips of Clinton; sons, David Bailey of Clinton, William F. Bailey, Jr and wife Geraldine of Maynardville, TN; brothers, Audrey Smith of Clinton, Charlie Smith of Kernersville, NC, Roger Smith of Clinton, Roy Smith of Scottsboro, AL; seven grandchildren, Bobby Phillips, Crystal Wilson, Chris Jeffers, Kim Jeffers, Shaunda Andrews, Tiffany Austin and Savannah Graham; 12 Great Grandchildren; Three Great-Great Grandchildren; several Step-Great Grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

The family would like to thank Gary and Brenda Thornton and family for their love, support, and friendship given to Wilma and her family over the years.

The family will receive friends Tuesday, April 18, 2017 from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM in the chapel of Holley-Gamble Funeral Home. A funeral service will follow at 2 pm. Services will conclude with a graveside service at Woodhaven Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers the family requests memorials be made to Holley Gamble Funeral Home, P.O. Box 327, Clinton, TN 37717. Holley-Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is honored to serve the family of Wilma D. Bailey. www.holleygamble.com