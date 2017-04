Weekend regatta in Oak Ridge called off due to ‘unsafe rowing conditions’

The Dogwood Junior Championship Regatta scheduled for this weekend has been canceled due to increased water flow on Melton Hill Lake and unsafe rowing conditions, according to the Oak Ridge Rowing Association.

All coaches received a cancellation notice by email through Regatta Central.

Upstream on the Clinch River, the Tennessee Valley Authority is spilling water over Norris Dam for the first time since 2013.