Wednesday crash takes out power pole, sends one to jail

Jim Harris 6 hours ago Local News

A Wednesday morning traffic accident knocked out power to several Clinton Utilities Board customers and landed one woman behind bars for a short time.

The crash occurred shortly before 6 am Wednesday on Highway 61 near Park Lane and was investigated by the Tennessee Highway Patrol. Troopers reported that 48-year-old Jennifer Lynn Bowers of Andersonville had been driving west on Highway 61 in a Chevy Suburban when she failed to negotiate a slight left-hand curve and went off the right side of the roadway. The SUV struck a CUB utility pole and rolled over on to its top, knocking down power lines in the process.

Bowers was not injured and her passenger, 23-year-old Tabitha Ward, also of Andersonville, suffered only minor injuries and refused medical treatment at the scene.

Bowers was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence and a charge of violating the implied consent law. She was released from the Anderson County Jail about 90 minutes after she was booked after posting a $1500 bond.

CUB worked for several hours to restore electricity to the affected customers.

