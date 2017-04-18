Walker Ray Osborne, age 34, of Jacksboro passed away Sunday, April 16, 2017. He was employed at the Pipe Doctor in Clinton and a Member of High Knob Baptist Church. Preceded in death by Twin Brother, William Osborne; Grandfathers, Earl Waldroop and Ray Osborne, Step Grandfather, Kenneth Hatmaker.
Survivors
Son: Calob William Osborne
Former Wife: Michelle Osborne
Mother: Helen and Step Father Randall Hatmaker
Father: Randall Osborne
Step Brother: Larry Hatmaker
Step Sister: Andrea Campbell
Grandmothers: Letta Waldroop and Harvetta Bolton
Step Grandmother: Esther Hatmaker
Special Uncle: Mark Waldroop
Special Aunts: Elaine Lowe and Kim Lefford
Funeral Services 7 PM Tuesday at Cross-Smith Chapel
Rev. Paul Hembree Officiating
Interment 11:30 AM Wednesday at Hatfield Cemetery
Family will receive friends 5 PM to 7 PM Tuesday at Cross-Smith Funeral Home
