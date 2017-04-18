Home / Obituaries / Walker Ray Osborne, age 34, of Jacksboro

Walker Ray Osborne, age 34, of Jacksboro

Walker Ray Osborne, age 34, of Jacksboro passed away Sunday, April 16, 2017. He was employed at the Pipe Doctor in Clinton and a Member of High Knob Baptist Church. Preceded in death by Twin Brother, William Osborne; Grandfathers, Earl Waldroop and Ray Osborne, Step Grandfather, Kenneth Hatmaker.

Survivors

Son: Calob William Osborne

Former Wife: Michelle Osborne

Mother: Helen and Step Father Randall Hatmaker

Father: Randall Osborne

Step Brother: Larry Hatmaker

Step Sister: Andrea Campbell

Grandmothers: Letta Waldroop and Harvetta Bolton

Step Grandmother: Esther Hatmaker

Special Uncle: Mark Waldroop

Special Aunts: Elaine Lowe and Kim Lefford

Funeral Services 7 PM Tuesday at Cross-Smith Chapel

Rev. Paul Hembree Officiating

Interment 11:30 AM Wednesday at Hatfield Cemetery

Family will receive friends 5 PM to 7 PM Tuesday at Cross-Smith Funeral Home

Condolences may be given online at http://www.cross-smithfuneralhome.com

Arrangements by Cross-Smith Funeral Home

