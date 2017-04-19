UWAC annual meeting April 20th

The United Way of Anderson County will hold its annual meeting on Thursday morning at Y-12’s New Hope Center on Scarboro Road.

The 2017 Annual Meeting starts at 7:30 am on Thursday, with more than 100 community members, leaders, and volunteers expected to attend. There will be a waffle and coffee bar, among other breakfast items.

2016 Campaign Co-Chairs Carroll Welch and Bear Stephenson will talk about the successes of the past year, and the agenda also includes reports from Board President Darren Osborne, Treasurer Scott McIlveen, Fund Distribution lead John Garrity, and Executive Director Naomi Asher.

Funded agencies, campaign revenue, the top 10 companies and more will be announced during Thursday morning’s event.