Home / Community Bulletin Board / UWAC annual meeting April 20th

UWAC annual meeting April 20th

Jim Harris 17 hours ago Community Bulletin Board, Featured Leave a comment 50 Views

The United Way of Anderson County will hold its annual meeting on Thursday morning at Y-12’s New Hope Center on Scarboro Road.

The 2017 Annual Meeting starts at 7:30 am on Thursday, with more than 100 community members, leaders, and volunteers expected to attend. There will be a waffle and coffee bar, among other breakfast items.

2016 Campaign Co-Chairs Carroll Welch and Bear Stephenson will talk about the successes of the past year, and the agenda also includes reports from Board President Darren Osborne, Treasurer Scott McIlveen, Fund Distribution lead John Garrity, and Executive Director Naomi Asher.

Funded agencies, campaign revenue, the top 10 companies and more will be announced during Thursday morning’s event.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

ORPD Junior Police Academy June 11-29

(City of Oak Ridge press release)  The 6th annual Oak Ridge Junior Police Academy will be …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2017 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved