UT MBA students to present golf course report findings

A team of graduate students from the University of Tennessee’s Master of Business Administration (MBA) program will present recommendations to the City of Oak Ridge from a recent “Innovations in Practice” project focused on ways the City can use Centennial Golf Course for more than just golf. The presentation, scheduled for Tuesday, April 25, 2017, at 4:00 p.m. in the Municipal Building Courtroom, is open to the public.

The City of Oak Ridge has been working with the Haslam College of Business at UT for several years. The partnership helps the City assess key projects and needs within the community, while also helping students complete a core requirement for their master’s degree in business administration.

The study of Centennial Golf Course took the group of four MBA students approximately seven weeks to complete. The collaboration was born from the City’s desire to expand activities, broaden participation and increase non-golf revenue at the city-owned golf course.

The City of Oak Ridge invites the public to attend this special presentation. No RSVP is required. The student report will be made available at a later date.

For additional information, contact the City Manager’s office at (865) 425-3550.