Home / Featured / Unemployment declines in Tennessee in March

Unemployment declines in Tennessee in March

Jim Harris 6 hours ago Featured, Local News Leave a comment 41 Views

(TDLWD)  Tennessee Department of Labor & Workforce Development (TDLWD) Commissioner Burns Phillips announces a preliminary unemployment rate of 5.1 percent for March, positively shifting from February’s revised rate of 5.3 percent. This progress matches the U.S. preliminary rate’s decline of two-tenths of a percentage point to 4.5 percent.

“This report shows Tennesseans are finding work in a growing workforce,” shared Commissioner Burns Phillips. Over the past year, Tennessee’s unemployment rate increased by half a percentage point to 4.6 percent while, the national rate of 5.0 percent decreased by half a point.

TDLWD’s commissioner continued, “When the labor force grows quicker than residents can find work, unemployment rates take a hit and that’s exactly what we’ve seen over the past 12 months.”

From February to March, the total nonfarm employment increased by 8,600 jobs. The largest increases occurred in administrative/support/waste services, local government, and state government. “We’re bringing a great number of job opportunities to the state, helping us achieve our main objective of putting the people of Tennessee to work. This month’s rate shows the hard work of several state agencies is paying off,” he concluded.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

UT MBA students to present golf course report findings

A team of graduate students from the University of Tennessee’s Master of Business Administration (MBA) …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2017 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved