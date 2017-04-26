TVA spilling water at Norris Dam

Following last weekend’s record rainfall totals across East Tennessee, TVA on Tuesday opened all three spillway gates at Norris Dam for the first time since the spring of 2013.

A large crowd gathered to watch the water spill over the top of the dam as TVA looks to lower the water levels in Norris Lake, which was about six feet above the summer pool level following last weekend’s relentless rainfall.

The crowd that assembled was large enough that officials shut down the lower portion of the dam to the public due to safety concerns once the sun set. The overlook above the dam remained open Tuesday night and the lower section reopened this morning.

The spill gates will remain open for the next few days to bring the lake levels down just a little below the summer pool level to give the utility some wiggle room if the area sees any more significant rainfall this week.