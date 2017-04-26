Home / Featured / TVA spilling water at Norris Dam

TVA spilling water at Norris Dam

Jim Harris 1 day ago Featured, Local News Leave a comment 80 Views

Following last weekend’s record rainfall totals across East Tennessee, TVA on Tuesday opened all three spillway gates at Norris Dam for the first time since the spring of 2013.

A large crowd gathered to watch the water spill over the top of the dam as TVA looks to lower the water levels in Norris Lake, which was about six feet above the summer pool level following last weekend’s relentless rainfall.

The crowd that assembled was large enough that officials shut down the lower portion of the dam to the public due to safety concerns once the sun set. The overlook above the dam remained open Tuesday night and the lower section reopened this morning.

The spill gates will remain open for the next few days to bring the lake levels down just a little below the summer pool level to give the utility some wiggle room if the area sees any more significant rainfall this week.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

REMINDER: Job Fair today (Thursday April 27th) in Oak Ridge

The Anderson County Chamber of Commerce will host a Job Fair to recruit employees for …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2017 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved