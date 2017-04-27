Home / Community Bulletin Board / This Friday (4/28) final day for Hoskins Burger Basket deal to support Relay

Jim Harris

Tomorrow (Friday April 28th), is the final day that Hoskins Drug Store on Main Street in Clinton, across from the Courthouse, will be offering its delicious Burger Baskets for $5.50 in support of the American Cancer Society’s Relay for Life of Anderson County.

All month long, Hoskins has been offering the Burger Baskets as part of their anniversary celebration on Fridays, as part of the build-up to next week’s Relay for Life, which will be held this year at Oak Ridge’s Melton Lake Park and will for the first time combine the Oak Ridge and East Anderson County Relays into one larger event.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

