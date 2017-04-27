This Friday (4/28) final day for Hoskins Burger Basket deal to support Relay

Tomorrow (Friday April 28th), is the final day that Hoskins Drug Store on Main Street in Clinton, across from the Courthouse, will be offering its delicious Burger Baskets for $5.50 in support of the American Cancer Society’s Relay for Life of Anderson County.

All month long, Hoskins has been offering the Burger Baskets as part of their anniversary celebration on Fridays, as part of the build-up to next week’s Relay for Life, which will be held this year at Oak Ridge’s Melton Lake Park and will for the first time combine the Oak Ridge and East Anderson County Relays into one larger event.