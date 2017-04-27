TDOT: Highway 116 estimated to be closed until May 7th

As we reported earlier this week, last weekend’s relentless rainfall caused a section of pavement on Highway 116 (Briceville Highway) in Anderson County to collapse.

That section of road near Hawkins Lane is completely shut down in both directions while crews affect repairs to that stretch of roadway. On Monday, the TDOT Smartway website indicated that the road might be repaired as early as this Friday, but this morning, TDOT spokesman Mark Nagi said that currently, they estimate that the road will remain closed to traffic until May 7th.

Traffic is being detoured around the collapse on to Lower Briceville Road. Some residents living along the detour route have expressed worries about the affect the detour will have on traffic levels and safety issues due to large trucks trying to navigate the narrow road. School buses headed to Briceville Elementary School have been re-routed around the site on to Simpson Road, and so far that detour has not been problematic.