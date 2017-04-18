St. Mark UMC hosting rummage sale for Relay

St. Mark United Methodist Church will be holding a rummage sale at the church on Friday, April 28th and Saturday, April 29th from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM. The church is located at 252 N. Main Street. All proceeds to of the sale with go to the American Cancer Society Relay For Life event to support cancer research, community service programs and advocacy efforts. For information call, 457-9320.
