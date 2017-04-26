Home / Local Sports / Smokies Stadium hosting SAC baseball tourney

Jim Harris 1 day ago Local Sports Leave a comment 37 Views

The Tennessee Smokies will host the 2017 Pilot/Flying J South Atlantic Conference Baseball Championship at Smokies Stadium starting on Thursday, April 27. The tournament, featuring the top eight teams from the SAC, will conduct 12 contests in Sevierville through the championship contest on Monday, May 1.

Catawba won its fifth-straight South Atlantic Conference Regular Season Championship as it captured the 2017 Title.  With the crown, the Catawba Indians have earned the No. 1 seed in this week’s Pilot/Flying J South Atlantic Conference Baseball Championship. Catawba finished the season with a 19-5 League record.

Lincoln Memorial came in at No. 2 in the seeds with an 18-6 record in SAC play.  Newberry earned the No. 3 seed with a 16-8 record in the League, ahead of Mars Hill who finish its SAC slate at 14-9.  Tusculum posted a 14-10 record in League play to place at No. 5 in the seedings, while Coker’s 12-12 record was good for No. 6.  Carson-Newman closed out its SAC schedule at 10-12 pick up the No. 7 seed and Wingate rounded out the seeds at No. 8 with a 10-14 record.

The Carson-Newman at Mars Hill series was slated to play on April 23.  However, due to heavy rain in the area, the series was unable to be completed.

The 2017 South Atlantic Conference Baseball Championship will be played at Smokies Stadium in Kodak, Tenn. and will get underway on Thursday, April 27.  Thursday’s games will be single elimination, while the double-elimination portion of the Tournament will be played Friday, April 28-Monday, May 1.  Below is the Championship schedule.

Thursday, April 27 (at Kodak, Tenn.)

#5 Tusculum vs. #8 Wingate, 4:00pm

#6 Coker vs. #7 Carson-Newman, 7:00pm

Friday, April 28 (at Kodak, Tenn.)

#1 Catawba  vs. lowest seed from GM 1 & 2, Noon

#2 Lincoln Memorial vs. highest seed from GM 1 & 2, 3:45pm

#3 Newberry vs. #4 Mars Hill, 7:30pm

